Related Program: The Roundtable 10/12/17 Panel By Joe Donahue • 1 minute ago Related Program: The Roundtable TweetShareGoogle+Email The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Professor of Political Science at Siena College Vera Eccarius-Kelly and Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois. Tags: rt panelRoundtable panelvera eccarius-kellytheresa bourgeoisTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content 10/11/17 Panel By Joe Donahue • Oct 11, 2017 Listen Listening... / 62:34 The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois, and Reporter and Community Engagement Editor for The Berkshire Eagle, Jenn Smith. 10/10/17 Panel By Joe Donahue • Oct 10, 2017 Listen Listening... / 60:41 The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois, Albany County District Attorney David Soares and Empire Report’s J.P. Miller. 10/9/17 Panel By Joe Donahue • Oct 9, 2017 Listen Listening... / 58:28 The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Political Consultant Libby Post, Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain and Dan Irizarry - Chairman of the Capital District Latinos.