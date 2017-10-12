Related Program: 
The Roundtable

10/12/17 Panel

By 1 minute ago

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are: WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Professor of Political Science at Siena College Vera Eccarius-Kelly and Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois.

Tags: 
rt panel
Roundtable panel
vera eccarius-kelly
theresa bourgeois

