(Airs 12/25 & 12/26) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld.On this week's show they talk about where fake news came from and why some readers believe it, Vanity Fair's subscriptions soar after troll-y Trump tweet, the reporters who attended an off-the-record meeting with Donald Trump, and more.