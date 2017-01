(Airs 1/1 & 1/2/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and University at Albany Professor and Journalism Program Director Rosemary Armao. On this week's show they talk about the media year in review on the elections and the role of the press, the Oklahoma newspaper that endorsed Clinton hasn’t been forgiven, big newspapers are booming: Washington Post to add 60 newsroom jobs, and more.