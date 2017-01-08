1336: Mistakes In A Russian Hacking Story And No More Cell Phones?

(Airs 1/8 & 1/9/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and University at Albany Professor and Journalism Program Director Rosemary Armao. On this week's show they read listener letters on the state of journalism and fake news, they talk about the Washington Post and alleged mistakes in their Russian hacking story, what’s behind the New York state saying no more cell phones allowed in the chamber.