(Airs 1/15 & 16/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week's show they talk about President Elect Donald Trump’s press conference, BuzzFeed's release of bombshell allegations regarding Trump’s ties to Russian and what information, if any, should have been released, your letters and much more.