1338: NYT Editorial Calls For Edward Snowden Pardon

(Airs 1/22 & 1/23/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and University at Albany Professor and Journalism Program Director Rosemary Armao. On this week's show they talk about the New York Times editorial calling for President Obama to pardon Edward Snowden in addition to the reduction of Chelsea Manning's sentence, the Trump team considers moving the Press Corps, alarming reporters, what will happen to fact-checking in 2017, Norway is the first nation to switch off FM radio, and more.