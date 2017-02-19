1342: How's The Press Handling Trump's War With Media?

(Airs 2/19 & 2/20) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and University at Albany Professor and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week's show they talk about the Washington Post’s Marty Baron saying ‘We’re not at war with the administration, we’re at work,’ how the press is handling President Trump’s war with the media, the Flynn resignation and press leaks that President Trump now doesn’t like, and more.