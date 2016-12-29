1371: "Talking Science With Ira Flatow...Again"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1371

When I was going over segments to replay on the program at the end of the year, I remembered this one from April and remembered what fun I had producing it. Hope you have fun listening again. Back in the early 1970s, a new network called National Public Radio hired a young producer who had two special interests: baseball and science. Since there was little chance of NPR running Mets games he got on the air with that other topic.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, my conversation with Ira Flatow, the person who founded NPR’s Science Unit and the host of the weekly public radio program Science Friday.

And we’ll spend an Academic Minute learning that high school is forever.