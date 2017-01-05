1372: "Education Needs Communication"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1372

Let’s start the New Year off with a slogan: education needs communication. Not my best work, but the point is learning to communicate and listen is something many of us need help with.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear from the author of a journal article of effective forms of communication.

Then it’s the story of a senior center that is helping aging veterans tell their war stories. We’ll also learn why poverty is important to school grades in Ohio…and we’ll spend an Academic Minute learning with a test for reading disorders.