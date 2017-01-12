1373 "Teaching Politics - Starting From Scratch"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1373

We are just a few days away from a new administration in Washington, and as we anticipate what that will mean for education in the US in the coming months and years there is another question some educators are facing: how will we teach the history of this election?

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk again with Dr. Adam Carrington, an assistant professor of politics, and not only put the election in historic perspective, but see how history will talk about our choices.

Then we’ll learn why a large number of military families are choosing home schooling for their kids…and we’ll spend an Academic Minute trying to save our souls.