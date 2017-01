The Best of Our Knowledge #1375

We all have a picture in our head about what the perfect learning environment looks and sounds like. Secluded, comfortable, quiet. Yeah, that’s pretty much all wrong. Today on the Best Of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to the author of the book How We Learn…and learn how most of us get it all wrong.

We’ll also hear from a student in the northeast who is always being asked “where are you from?”…and we’ll spend an Academic Minute mourning the loss if the roadside motel.