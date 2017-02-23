1379: "Girls Who Code"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1379

When we talk about learning a second language in school we’re usually talking about Spanish or French or Mandarin. But one of the most important languages a student can learn today is computer code, and it seems not many girls are signing up. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear from the founder of the group Girls Who Code.

We’ll also talk to Henry Winkler about his diagnosis of dyslexia and the books he writes for kids growing up with the same issues…and spend an Academic Minute with political satire in a post truth world.