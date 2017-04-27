1388: "Pandora's Lab"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1388

It seemed like a good idea at the time. I think most of us have felt that way about something in our lives…something that looked really really good that ended up really really not. Some of history’s greatest scientific minds probably feel the same way. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk about the book Pandora’s Lab, which explores some of the biggest unintended consequences of history’s biggest scientific discoveries.

Then we’ll talk about a book about evolution…for toddlers. And we’ll also spend an academic minute with the benefits of being bilingual.