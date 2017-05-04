1389: "Pushout...Again"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1389

The crew here at TBOOK central has been doing a lot of traveling over the past four weeks, so we thought we’d catch up by re-presenting an important conversation from last spring. African American girls make up 16 percent of the school population in the US…but they are a third of all school related arrests in the country. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to a leader in the fight for justice for black girls in school.

We’ll also spend an academic minute with a psychiatrist’s take on alternative facts, the people who tell them and the people who almost desperately believe them.