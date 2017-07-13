1399: "Did Self-Directed Learning Break Up The Beatles?

The Best of Our Knowledge #1399

You’ve seen them, those students or colleagues who are always taking the bull by the horns and plowing through projects and assignments on their own. In academia, these are called self-directed learners. Now, a professor has used the concept of self-directed learning to analyze one of the greatest relationships in music history.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, did self-directed learning break up the Beatles?

Then we’ll hear about a group of student suing the state of Washington for a better environment, and we’ll spend an academic minute finding out if testosterone makes you dumb.