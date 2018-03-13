The 13th Annual Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival, presented by the Springfield Jewish Community Center, runs March 15 – 27 with 25 film screenings at 18 community venues across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties in Massachusetts.

Year after year, PVJFF presents critically acclaimed films that not only entertain, but also provide opportunities for reflection, discussion, and a deeper understanding of our complex, diverse world.

We are joined by Festival Director Deb Krivoy and by director of communications for the Yiddish Book Center, Lisa Newman. The Yiddish Book Center is one of the Pioneer Valley Film Festival’s venues.