14 Vermont Towns Taking Part In Pilot Weatherization Program

Fourteen Vermont towns are planning to connect with certified weatherization contractors for free home professional energy assessments, proposals and quotes in a pilot program.

The nonprofit Weatherize Upper Valley program by Vital Communities wants to double the number of home energy projects finished in the area each year. If the project is a success, the program will be offered to additional Vermont communities and to some in New Hampshire.

Participating towns include Hartland, Hartford, Norwich, Thetford, Sharon, Royalton, Bethel, Randolph, Braintree, Brookfield, Windsor, Reading, Cavendish and Weathersfield.

Meetings start Jan. 17.

