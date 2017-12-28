Related Program: 
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1423: "2017 In Review: You Meet The Coolest People"

By 3 hours ago

Bob Barrett with Henry Winkler
Credit Georgia Barrett

Well  we’re just about ready to put this year to bed, which means it’s time to look back and talk about some of the most interesting people we met over the past 12 months. That’s pretty easy when you do a program with the word “knowledge” in the title. This year was better than most: I got to meet the Fonz!

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll listen again to my conversation with Henry Winkler about how he deals with dyslexia.

We’ll also meet a scientist who practically grew up in labs…and we’ll have a conversation AND an Academic Minute with one of the world’s leading experts in the planet Mars.

Tags: 
Henry Winkler
Hope Jahren
Nadine Barlow
Academic Minute
mars

