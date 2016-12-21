1430: Women In Academia, Liquid Gold and Canyon Ranch's CEO

On this week’s 51%, we have another example of the gender pay gap, this time in academia, hear about the call to have insurance cover donor breast milk and meet the CEO of Canyon Ranch. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

Women are earning more degrees in higher education than men. So why are there so few women in tenure track or leadership positions in academia? Lila Fuquen reports.

There's a reason donor milk is called "liquid gold" -- the fluid can make a big difference to premature babies with underdeveloped digestive systems. But the cost is often prohibitive: around $4/ounce at nonprofit sources, or as much as $30/ounce from for-profit places. States are hard at work trying to figure out who pays for the milk, how much and when. Karen Shakerdge reports.

This story was produced by Side Effects Public Media, a reporting collaborative focused on public health. Just a note, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the end of November vetoed a bill that would have provided medical assistance coverage for the cost of donor breast milk which is medically necessary for certain prematurely born infants.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is announcing its support for requiring women to register for the military draft. The administration has been deliberating for roughly a year about whether to back such a change to the Selective Service. White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price says that because previous barriers to military service are being removed, it makes logical sense for women to be required to register for the draft. But Price says the Obama administration remains committed to an all-volunteer military. Under current law, women can volunteer to serve in the military but aren't required to register for the draft. All adult men must register. It would take an act of Congress to add women to the Selective Service. The change in position was first reported by USA Today.

Mel Zuckerman first opened Canyon Ranch in Tuscon, Arizona in 1979. Now, there’s a woman at the helm of an industry leader in healthy living and luxury spa vacations. And this week’s installment of the 51% segment “Force of Nature,” from Dr. Sharon Ufberg, focuses on Susan Docherty, CEO of Canyon Ranch, where she has been since 2015. Her passion for wellness is matched by her business savvy.​ ​Before joining Canyon Ranch as CEO, Docherty was the first female in General Motors’ 100-year history to be appointed and hold a corporate officer title as Vice President. She spent nearly three decades at GM. Among her many achievements with luxury automotive brands are launching such vehicles as the Chevrolet C7 Corvette and electric Volt, and conceiving, creating and launching the Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Ufberg is co-founder of the personal development/wellness company, Borrowed Wisdom, in Napa Valley, California. She regularly blogs for The Huffington Post. Force of Nature is recorded at the InnerVoice Network. Oh, and just a fun fact, Canyon Ranch has the world’s largest day spa in Las Vegas on the strip, and on a typical Saturday, more than 950 massages are given.

