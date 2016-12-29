1431: A Sample Of 2016, Legacies Of Sorts

On this week’s 51%, we take a look back to earlier in 2016, at the first lady, a legacy wall and an airbrush-free magazine. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

First we have a snapshot look into the early life of outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama. We hear this from the perspective of Peter Slevin, former Washington Post bureau chief and author of the biography Michelle Obama: A Life. (from Show # 1393)

This piece was produced by Josh Swartz at PRX, the Public Radio Exchange. Jon Earle narrated sections from Peter Slevin's biography, Michelle Obama: A Life.

We now head to Springfield, Illinois where the Legacy Wall debuted early in the year. The first of its kind exhibit tells the history of LGBTQ people. That acronym stands for “Lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and queer.” The man behind the project has made an effort to ensure that lesbians especially don’t go without recognition. According to some experts – that’s a problem when it comes to LGBTQ representation in mainstream culture. Rachel Otwell tells us more. (from Show #1387)

Enchantress Magazine is a new destination for millennial women. It’s airbrush free and you won’t find any beauty tips among the pages. The inaugural issue was launched earlier this year, and features New York City’s women firefighters. It also contains a Q&A with six accomplished women who discuss the biggest problem facing American millennial women today and, more importantly, how do we start solving it. And there’s a lot more. Chloe Kent is the magazine’s writer and editor-in-chief. I asked her the genesis of Enchantress. (from Show # 1417)

That was Chloe Kent, writer and editor-in-chief of Enchantress Magazine. The first issue, “Fire” can be found at enchantressmag.com

