Related Program: 
51%

#1436: Photo-Based Therapy Helps Sexual Assault Survivors And Singing On The Side

By Allison Dunne 31 minutes ago
Related Program: 
51%
  • Dr. Abigail Rolbiecki
    Dr. Abigail Rolbiecki

On this week’s 51%, we learn about using photos and storytelling to help sexual assault survivors. We hear from a social worker by day, singer by night. And we hear from a singer/songwriter who’s on tour with her seventh album. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

One out of every six American women has experienced a sexual assault or an attempted sexual assault or rape in her lifetime. That’s according to the National Institute of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While more than one-half of female survivors of rape report symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), previous research has found that not all survivors respond to traditional treatments for PTSD, and their symptoms resurface over time. Dr. Abigail Rolbiecki, a researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, says that photovoice interventions, where participants express their thoughts and feelings through photos, combined with traditional PTSD treatments, could result in a more complete recovery for survivors of sexual assault. Rolbiecki’s study, “Waiting for the Cold to End:’ Using Photovoice as a Narrative Intervention for Survivors of Sexual Assault,” was published in Traumatology, an international journal for health professionals who study and treat people exposed to highly stressful and traumatic events. I spoke with Rolbiecki about why she undertook the study of nine women. 

That was Dr. Abigail Rolbiecki, a researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine talking about her study, “Waiting for the Cold to End:’ Using Photovoice as a Narrative Intervention for Survivors of Sexual Assault.” 

We’ve all heard the advice: Follow your passion. But what happens when the realities of finances and family get in the way? In Fall River, Massachusetts, Barbara Paulsen meets Catarina Avelar, whose story answers a question many creative people face: What do dreams look like in real life? 

You might know singer/songwriter Regina Spektor for “You’ve Got Time”, the theme song for the TV series “Orange is the New Black.” Now she is touring her seventh album. The four years between Spektor’s 2012 album, What We Saw From The Cheap Seats, and the new Remember Us To Life, was spent taking care of a couple of major events; a new marriage and then in 2014, the birth of her first child. So there are some bigger themes on her mind, including parenthood, love, and time. It was that last theme that she spoke about with Speed of Sound’s Kyle Meredith.  

And that's our show this week. Thanks to Patrick Garrett for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio

Tags: 
51%
Allison Dunne

Related Content

#1435: Girl Flu And Finding One's Place

By Allison Dunne Jan 26, 2017

On this week’s 51%, we speak with the writer/director of a film called Girl Flu about menstruation and womanhood. And we bring you two commentaries on origin, race and assumptions. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1434: Women Veterans Join D.C. March, A Woman Shares Her MLK Story

By Allison Dunne Jan 18, 2017
Courtesy of Pam Campos

On this week’s 51%, we speak with a woman leading a veterans group to the Women’s March on Washington, learn about transgender people’s concerns in a new administration and hear from a woman in the civil rights movement alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1433: Millennial Women And Feminism, Fertility Treatments And The VA

By Allison Dunne Jan 11, 2017

On this week’s 51%, we’ll hear about what millennial women think about feminism. Then we tune into a tribute to Maya Angelou and bring you a story about fertility treatments and the VA. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1432: WWII Women, A Petition To Honor A Suffragist, Homeless Hospitality

By Allison Dunne Jan 4, 2017
Courtesy of Barb Seaman

On this week’s 51%, reflecting on old times and new. First, we meet two women from World War II. We hear about a petition to award a suffragist with a presidential honor. And a West Coast priest hopes her program for homeless hospitality serves as a model. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.