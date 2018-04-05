1437: "Campus Confidential - Again"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1437

Chances are pretty high that an undergraduate student…even one attending an elite institution…will be taught mostly by overworked and underpaid adjunct professors and graduate students who have received no teacher training. While this may be great news for the university’s bottom line, does it really constitute a quality education for their students?

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll listen again as a veteran professor talks about how bare-knuckle interdepartmental politics have become a way of life, and how students should evaluate and apply to colleges in the first place.

We’ll also spend an academic minute growing food in an unusual setting: Mars.