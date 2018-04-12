1438: "Communicating Science The Alan Alda Way"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1438

Back in 2015, we ran an interview with actor Alan Alda about the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science. Since then, the center has been conducting workshops with scientists and other professionals around the country teaching the best ways to clearly communicate complex ideas.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to the director of the center to get an update on how their mission continues to evolve.

We’ll also spend an academic minute checking out some nasty tattoos. Well, at least the nasty stuff in the ink.