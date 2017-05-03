Related Program: 
51%

#1449: The Goiter Belt, Code Like A Girl, And The Tack Room

By Allison Dunne 24 minutes ago

On this week’s 51%, a college student looks into why her region is known as the Goiter Belt and what’s in the water; we hear about a Code Like A Girl event; and meet an artist who talks about the reprise of her installation. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

One young woman in southwest Virginia has become a super-sleuth. With a head full of questions and a heart full of concern, one college student teamed up with her mentor to find out what was poisoning the water in her community. Lilia Fuquen reports. 

We bring you a story that was recorded at a #codelikeagirl event at GE Digital in San Ramon, California. It is produced by Megan Jones and originally aired on Inflection Point with Lauren Schiller from KALW. The GE Women's Network put on a day-long STEM event for sixty middle-school girls. The event had a Harry Potter theme, which delighted the girls as they learned they could conjure up magic with code. Parseltongue anyone? 

The story is from a  #codelikeagirl event from GE women’s network,in San Ramon, California in November 2016. Learn more about GE Girls here. And hear Lauren's conversations at inflectionpointradio.org.

Salaries for members of the military start at about $1,500 a month, and that can present financial challenges, especially for service members who are trying to raise families. There are signs that thousands of active duty military families are relying on federal programs or food pantries to help make ends meet. But it's difficult to know just how many are in need. Dorian Merina reports from San Diego. 

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project  -- a collaboration of North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC, KPCC-Los Angeles, and WUSF-Tampa, with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Next, we hear from New York-based artist Patricia Cronin as she talks about women, power and sexuality inside her Tack Room installation at the 2017 Armory Show. Her reprise of the immersive environment she exhibited 20 years ago sparks the following conversation about feminist issues, politics, and the artist's resolve to represent untold stories about women. 

This piece was from Cathy Byrd, with Fresh Art International. For more information, go to the web site at freshartinternational.com.

