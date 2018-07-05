1450: "Making History With National History Day"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1450

Some of the brightest students from across the country met just outside Washington DC last month for the finals of the National History Day Contest, and there was a rare two-time winner.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to that exceptional student and learn all about National History Day.

We’ll also get an update on what some congressional Democrats are doing in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Janus decision on public sector unions. And if you don’t want to fall on your face, then spend an academic minute out on the dance floor.