1471: Do Power Differently At Omega

On this week’s 51%, we meet two women who are speakers at an annual women and power conference. One woman looks at the power in restoring civil discourse while the other transforms pain into power. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

Each year, the Omega Women’s Leadership Center at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, New York, holds its Women & Power retreat. This year, October 6-8, the theme is #DoPowerDifferently. One of the keynote speakers is Joan Blades, a founding partner of Living Room Conversations. Blades had co-founded MomsRising.org and MoveOn.org. She is also an artist, mother and believer in the power of citizens and the need to rebuild respectful civil discourse and embrace our core shared values. For the Omega conference, Blades will lead a Living Room Conversations project, and talk about the need to foster good relationships with people who have different viewpoints.

That was Joan Blades, a founding partner of Living Room Conversations.

Dr. Norma Bowe also is on the speaker agenda at Omega’s Women & Power retreat. She has transformed pain into power in her own life, and helps others achieve the same. Bowe has activated generations of homeless women and girls to empower themselves. She’s a professor at Kean University in New Jersey and is widely known around campus as the professor with the most popular class there. Death in Perspective has a three-year waiting list.

That was Dr. Norma Bowe, professor at Kean University in New Jersey. The Women & Power retreat at the Omega Women’s Leadership Center at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, New York, takes place October 6-8.

