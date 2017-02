(Airs 2/10/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: a hearing at the capitol was interrupted by protesters who want higher taxes on millionaires, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the so-called millionaire’s tax, and NY US Sen Kirsten Gillibrand joins Ct. Congresswoman Rosa Delauro to reintroduce the Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act.