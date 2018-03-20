19 Troopers Implicated In Mass. State Police OT Scandal

Nineteen Massachusetts State Troopers are facing disciplinary hearings over payroll discrepancies.

The head of the State Police, Col. Kerry Gilpin, said an audit found evidence that troopers were not always working the overtime shifts they had been assigned to patrol the Massachusetts Turnpike, but were still paid.

" It is very disheartening," said Gilpin.

The troopers under suspicion will have duty status hearings scheduled where they could face discipline including suspension without pay. Also, the audit report has been forwarded to the state attorney general.

Gilpin would not put a dollar amount on the scandal.

The audit has been expanded to look at all overtime traffic enforcement shifts assigned to troopers statewide.