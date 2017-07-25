20 More Artists, Educators Call On Berkshire Museum To Stop Sale Of Collection

More than twenty members of the local arts scene have sent a letter to the Berkshire Museum urging the Pittsfield attraction to stop its plan to sell collection items to fund an expansion.

The lion’s share of the expansion and endowment project is funded by the sale of 40 objects from the museum’s collection – including two Norman Rockwell paintings – that have been deemed no longer essential to the museum’s programming. The 40 objects are expected to sell for $50 million.

The letter signed by 22 members of Berkshire County’s art community follows Norman Rockwell Museum Director Laurie Norton Moffatt’s op-ed in the Berkshire Eagle calling on the Berkshire Museum to pause its plan.

A Facebook group called “Save the Art at the Berkshire Museum of Natural History and Art” has also been launched.

The Berkshire Museum says it won’t abandon its plans.