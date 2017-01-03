2017 Albany Tulip Queen Nominations Now Open

The City of Albany has announced it is seeking nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen and Court.

The Capital Region’s signature rite of spring, Albany’s Tulip Festival is a tradition stretching back over seven decades.  The Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process.

Eligible nominees between the ages of 18 and 24 must have a strong sense of community, be knowledgeable of the Albany area and its history, and possess leadership skills. They must plan to reside in Albany County for their entire year of reign.

