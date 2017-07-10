2017 Open Studios Of Washington County Tour

The 2017 Open Studios of Washington County will feature a record-breaking 20 artists working across a range of mediums, including painting, photography, clay arts, and sculpture. Since the arts are vital to the cultural diversity and enrichment of the region, the event helps ensure the rich artistic tradition will continue.
The event now happens over four days and will run from July 13th through July 16th. Joining us to tell us all about it, we welcome Sue Sanderson, organizer, Open Studios of Washington County and two of the featured artists, Leslie Peck and Gigi Begin.