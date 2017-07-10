Related Program: 
The Roundtable

2017 Open Studios Of Washington County Tour

  • Leslie Peck / http://www.lpeck.com/gallery.html

Big Red original acrylic painting on repurposed wood by Gigi Begin
Credit Gigi Begin / https://www.gigibegin.com/

The 2017 Open Studios of Washington County will feature a record-breaking 20 artists working across a range of mediums, including painting, photography, clay arts, and sculpture. Since the arts are vital to the cultural diversity and enrichment of the region, the event helps ensure the rich artistic tradition will continue.

The event now happens over four days and will run from July 13th through July 16th. Joining us to tell us all about it, we welcome Sue Sanderson, organizer, Open Studios of Washington County and two of the featured artists, Leslie Peck and Gigi Begin.

Frances Day And More At The Tang

By 2 hours ago
Frances Day at The Tang artwork

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a jam-packed summer of arts and culture – including their 4th annual Frances Day Community Celebration on July 15th, a new season of UpBeat on the roof concerts and great new exhibitions in all the galleries.  Plus a special new book celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Skidmore Summer Jazz Institute and its founder Don McCormack.

Ian Berry, Dayton Director of the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College and Michael Janairo, the museum’s Assistant Director for Engagement  join us to tell us more.

Fenimore Art Museum Presents: Andrew Wyeth At 100: A Family Remembrance

By Jun 29, 2017
Andrew Wyeth - MASTER BEDROOM, 1965 watercolor. Collection of Victoria Browning Wyeth © 2017 Andrew Wyeth / Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

The new exhibit: Andrew Wyeth at 100: A Family Remembrance is now open at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, NY through September 4th.

The exhibition celebrates Andrew Wyeth’s 100th birthday as expressed by his granddaughter and guest curator, Victoria Wyeth. It includes objects from Ms. Wyeth’s personal collection, many never-before exhibited, including Andrew Wyeth’s sketches, studies, paintings, artifacts, and ephemera, as well as Ms. Wyeth’s own photographs of her grandfather.

It also includes Andrew Wyeth paintings from public and private collections. The exhibition will share an intimate view of the artist in his role as husband, father, and grandfather, and explore those relationships through art, artifacts, and photographs. On view will be two of Wyeth’s most popular works—Master Bedroom (1965) and The Revenant (1949).

Victoria Wyeth joins us this morning along with Director of Exhibitions at the Fenimore Museum – Chris Rossi.

Overlook: Teresita Fernández Confronts Frederic Church At Olana

By Jun 29, 2017
Teresit Fernandez "Overlook" at Olana
www.brownstoner.com

The new exhibition Overlook: Teresita Fernández Confronts Frederic Church at Olana A collaboration with the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros is now open at Olana State Historic Site. In the exhibition, artist Teresita Fernández examines Frederic Church and his contemporaries’ response to the cultures and landscapes they experienced during their 19th century Latin American travels.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Fernández’s perspective and respond to her provocative installation in Olana’s Sharp Family Gallery. Combining portraits of indigenous people, dramatic horizon lines, and botanical representations of the natural world, Fernández presents the works through a contemporary lens that prioritizes the individual within the landscape.

Teresita Fernández is best known for her prominent public sculptures and unconventional use of materials. Her work is characterized by an interest in perception and the psychology of looking.

It Is Ur Art: A Conversation With Jonny Sun

By Jun 26, 2017
Jonny Sun drawing jomny sun
Chris Buck / New York Times


  Jonathan Sun is an architect, designer, engineer, playwright and comedy writer, an artist, illustrator and a doctoral student at MIT and a Berkman Klein Fellow at Harvard -- and the creator of the Twitter persona jomny sun.

 

 

His work across these multiple disciplines is concerned with narratives of human experience. The new book, Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too - published by Harper Perennial and available tomorrow - distributes aspects of his personality and observations from his life and education between jomny (an alien visiting Earth) and the creatures jomny encounters while here.

As a small example, in the book jomny has a conversation with a hedgehog who explains the difference between an introvert and an extrovert thusly: “introverts enjoy peopel-watching. extroverts enjoy peopel watching.” [sic]

 

In a blurb on the book jacket, Joss Whedon says of Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too: “This book is funny and sad, simple and complex, badly spelled and beautifully written.”

 

We spoke with Jonny Sun about the book, Twitter, his research, and @tinycarebot.

Beacon Artist Melissa McGill's The Campi In Venice And Final Season Of Constellation

By Jun 22, 2017
The Campi by Melissa McGill installed at Studio Scatturin, a privately owned masterpiece by the great Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa. Sculptural sound box Campo Box (Santa Maria Formosa) shown here with corresponding archival pigment print, Campo Santa M
Luca Marella


  Melissa McGill has been exhibiting her artwork internationally since 1991 including one-person exhibitions at White Cube, London; Power House, Memphis; and CRG Gallery, New York. She is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design.

 

The Beacon-based artist has joined us previously on The Roundtable to discuss Palmas, a work created for Manitoga in Garrison, New York and Constellation - a light and sculpture installation now in it’s last summer of exhibition on The Bannerman Castle ruin in The Hudson River.

 

Her most recent project is entitled The Campi - which was inspired by and installed during La Biennale di Venezia this year.