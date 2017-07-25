2017 Phoenicia International Festival Of The Voice

Now in its 8th season, the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice will celebrate all things French at this year’s celebration August 4-6.

Remaining true to its mission of bringing together some of the world’s greatest vocal talent to audiences in the Catskills region, this year’s Festival will host internationally acclaimed performers and composers in a series of unforgettable open-air summer concerts that all share the alluring theme of French culture – including the star event, the beloved opera La Boheme.

The Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice is a one-of-a-kind music event that allows audiences to experience world-class talent, often only seen in metropolitan venues, in a more intimate setting while relishing the stunning beauty of the surrounding Catskills Mountains.

We are joined now by General Director Maria Todaro and Artistic Director, Louis Otey.