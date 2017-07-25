Related Program: 
The Roundtable

2017 Phoenicia International Festival Of The Voice

By 1 hour ago

Now in its 8th season, the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice will celebrate all things French at this year’s celebration August 4-6.

Remaining true to its mission of bringing together some of the world’s greatest vocal talent to audiences in the Catskills region, this year’s Festival will host internationally acclaimed performers and composers in a series of unforgettable open-air summer concerts that all share the alluring theme of French culture – including the star event, the beloved opera La Boheme. 

The Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice is a one-of-a-kind music event that allows audiences to experience world-class talent, often only seen in metropolitan venues, in a more intimate setting while relishing the stunning beauty of the surrounding Catskills Mountains.

We are joined now by General Director Maria Todaro and Artistic Director, Louis Otey.

Tags: 
Phoenicia international festival of the voice
The Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice
france
french
opera
music
Phoenicia
maria todaro
louis otey
voice
song
festival
la boheme

Related Content

Yidstock 2017

By Jul 11, 2017
Yickstock 2017 logo w/dates

Now in its sixth year, Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music celebrates the best of Klezmer and new Yiddish music with a wide-ranging lineup of concerts that demonstrate the diversity and breadth of the genre, along with workshops, talks, and other programs.

Yidstock Artistic Director Seth Rogovoy, author of The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music is here to tell us more along with Lisa Newman – Director of Communications at the Yiddish Book Center.

Mount Eerie

By Sep 7, 2012

Mount Eerie is the recording and performing name of studio based musician, Phil Elverum. From Annacortiss, Washington – he previously produced music as The Microphones. He released two records this year, the first Clear Moon, was released in May – and the second, Ocean Roar, came out this past Tuesday.

Mount Eerie will perform in Albany this Saturday night as part of the 3rd Restoration Festival at St. Joe’s.

2016 O+ Festival In Kingston, NY

By Oct 4, 2016

The O+ Festival is a celebration of art and music that creates a bridge to access health care for artists. O+ fosters complete physical, mental and social well-being by connecting artists directly with a coalition of health care providers and health resources, in a shared vision to nurture the individual and the community.

O+ was founded in 2010 in Kingston, NY – the idea has caught on and festivals have now taken place in cities all across the country. This year’s festival in Kingston takes place October 7th, 8th, and 9th.

To tell us about this year's highlights – we are joined by: Nurse-in-charge Shannon Light, pop-up clinic director; Rocket Scientist Micah Blumenthal, creative director and co-curator of music; and Art Witch Denise Orzo, art director.

Read & Feed At Basilica Hudson

By Jul 26, 2016
Artwork for Read & Feed

Basilica Hudson, in partnership with the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) will host the first READ & FEED this Saturday, July 30th. The event brings together artisanal makers of food with artisanal makers of literature.

This inaugural “mini-festival” will feature panel discussions bringing together writers, farmers and chefs, cooking and mixology demonstrations, a marathon reading of John Cage Diary: How to Improve the World (You Will Only Make Matters Worse), and a marketplace featuring more than twenty small press publishers and artisanal food makers, plus spectacular eats and drinks.

Here to tell us more are: Jeffrey Lependorf, CLMP’s Executive Director; Lisa Pearson, publisher of Siglio Press and the John Cage Diary: How to Improve the World (You Will Only Make Matters Worse); and Michael Albin, proprietor of Hudson Wine Merchants.