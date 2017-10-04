Related Program: 
The Roundtable

2017 Woodstock Film Festival

By 14 minutes ago

Celebrating 18-years of innovative filmmakers & filmmaking, the Woodstock Film Festival has unveiled its line-up of nearly 120 films, panels, and events, screening Wednesday, October 11th through Sunday, October 15th, in Woodstock NY, and neighboring towns of Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Kingston and Rosendale.

The festival which is featuring 4 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 1 US Premiere, 20 East Coast Premieres and 9 New York Premieres.

WFF's Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein joins us for a preview. 

Kyra Sedgwick's Directorial Debut 'Story Of A Girl' Presented By Woodstock Film Festival

By Jul 12, 2017
Kyra Sedgwick

This Saturday - July 15th at 2pm - the Woodstock Film Festival will present a special screening of Story Of A Girl at Upstate Films in Woodstock. The film's director, Kyra Sedgwick, and editor, Sabine Hoffman, will host an in-person Q&A session following the screening. The screening is happening before the film's official television premiere on Lifetime on July 23rd.

The film tells the story of a young girl's loss of innocence and the role of social media in adolescent lives. It is based on Sara Zarr's award winning novel. 

The film is Kyra Sedgwick's directorial debut. She's an actress who has in The Closer and starred in films such as The Woodsman and Personal Velocity.  

The Woodstock Film Festival’s 5th Annual Spirit Of Woodstock Celebration

By May 26, 2017

The Woodstock Film Festival’s 5th annual Spirit of Woodstock celebrates the roots of the Hudson Valley — its natural beauty, iconoclasts, art, culture, innovation, and the river that flows through and connects it.

This year they honor two local luminaries who have embodied those qualities — John Hall and Alf Evers. The event takes place on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 in Woodstock from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Joining us this morning, we welcome the festival’s Meira Blaustein to tell us more.

Late Director Jonathan Demme Had Close Ties To Woodstock Film Festival

By Apr 26, 2017
Jonathan Demme
Woodstock Film Festival

The Oscar-winning film director Jonathan Demme has died at age 73. Known for films like The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, Rachel Getting Married and several music documentaries and videos, Demme was honored at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2012. Meira Blaustein is executive director of the festival.

The Woodstock Film Festival - John Hawkes

By Oct 12, 2012
AP

The 13th annual Woodstock Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday night with a screening of David Bromberg: Unsung Players. Before the festival wraps up on Sunday with their closing night film Casting By, directed by Tom Donahue, they'll have shown 130 films including 19 World Premieres, 6 US Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 10 East Coast Premieres and 15 New York Premieres. The festival also features often sold out panels with insider views on different aspects of the art and business of film making.