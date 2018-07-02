2018 Music Haven Concert Series

The 29th annual Music Haven Concert Series will journey nearly 36,000 miles, from North Africa to South America, and cross from the North Sea to the Gulf of Mexico, in search, as always for the hottest traditional and contemporary global sounds.

Recent improvements to Music Haven’s house and hill have increased the venue’s comfort and capacity and become the impetus for longtime producing artistic director Mona Golub to expand and broaden the program.

Concerts take place Sundays in the Summer at 7pm in Schenectady’s Central Park on the Agnes McDonald Music Haven Stage. Mona Golub is the Producing Artistic Director of Music Haven Concert Series.