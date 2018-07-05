2018 Summer At The Mount

The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center that celebrates the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of author Edith Wharton.

Interpretive exhibits throughout the house explore Wharton and her servants’ lives, as well as her humanitarian efforts and literary legacy.

The Mount also presents lectures, dramatic readings, theater, music, storytelling, workshops, outdoor sculptures, films, and literary panels.

Susan Wissler is the Executive Director of The Mount and she joins us with a preview of this summer’s offerings.