The Roundtable

2018 Summer At The Mount

By 56 minutes ago
  • The Mount
    The Mount

The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center that celebrates the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of author Edith Wharton.

Interpretive exhibits throughout the house explore Wharton and her servants’ lives, as well as her humanitarian efforts and literary legacy.

The Mount also presents lectures, dramatic readings, theater, music, storytelling, workshops, outdoor sculptures, films, and literary panels.

Susan Wissler is the Executive Director of The Mount and she joins us with a preview of this summer’s offerings.

Lectures And SculptureNow At The Mount

By Jul 21, 2017
Jacque Metheny - Tree with Spheres; SculptureNow at The Mount
Sarah LaDuke

This summer SculptureNow and The Mount are proud to present NEXUS a new, juried exhibition featuring 30 large-scale, outdoor sculptures placed throughout the grounds of The Mount.

The exhibition is on display now through Halloween.

The show includes regionally, nationally and internationally recognized artists. To tell us more we welcome Ann Jon, Executive Director of SculptureNow and for all things at Edith Wharton, we welcome Susan Wissler, Executive Director at Edith Wharton’s The Mount. 

Digitizing The Mount

By Jun 29, 2016
Jim Levulis / WAMC

If cataloguing and scanning the 40 or so books and roughly 100 poems penned by famed writer Edith Wharton doesn’t seem tedious enough, how about flipping through the pages of her personal library? The total there — about 2,700 works. WAMC got a first-hand look at the effort to digitize Wharton’s collection.

After Declaring Itself Debt-Free, The Mount Looks To The Future

By Sep 30, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The former estate of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Edith Wharton is debt free for the first time in decades.