20th Century Boy Duncan Hannah At The White Hart Inn 3/22

In his new memoir, "20th Century Boy," celebrated New York City painter, Duncan Hannah gives a rollicking and vividly immediate account of his life amid the city's glamor and extravagances in their most vital era as an aspiring artist, roaring boy, dandy, cultural omnivore, and far-from-obscure object of desire.

He will discuss the book and the heady days of the Seventies New York Art scene with his Editor, Gerry Howard at the White Hart Inn in an Oblong Books event on Thursday at 6PM in Salisbury, Connecticut.

