Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

21st District Democratic Candidate Patrick Nelson Discusses Campaign

By 21 minutes ago
  • Patrick Nelson
    Patrick Nelson
    Nelson for NY/Facebook

Although the election is not until November 2018, four Democrats have already entered the race to challenge northern New York’s two-term Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.  The first to announce began his campaign in January.  Patrick Nelson of Stillwater says  he started campaigning early for several reasons.

“Number one being the sheer size of the 21st Congressional district. I think it’s the 4th largest east of the Mississippi, certainly the largest in the state of New York. And the other reason was that we adopted a ‘shadow Congress’ strategy where we’ve been tracking along major pieces of legislation before the House. And we wanted to be active early in the new administration, during the first 100 days, to use the bully pulpit of the campaign to advocate on behalf of things like protecting the health care of some 70,000 residents of the 21st Congressional district.”

During a visit to Plattsburgh in July, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was confident when asked about the growing number of Democrats stepping up to challenge her.  “I’ve been through campaigns before.  I’ve been through hard fought campaigns and I’ve won them significantly. And I’m going to be running on my strong record of independent and proven leadership for this district.”

Three other people are seeking the Democratic nomination.  In late June, Katie Wilson from Keene entered the race.  In July, Tedra Cobb of Canton and Emily Martz of Saranac Lake announced their campaigns.

Tags: 
NY 21
Patrick Nelson
nelson
Stefanik
Elise Stefanik
21st Congressional District
2018 Election

Related Content

Democrat Katie Wilson Discusses NY 21 Congressional Race

By Jul 13, 2017
Katie Wilson
Katie4Congress

A number of Democrats are lining up to challenge northern New York’s second-term Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.  One of the latest to enter the race for the 21st district seat is businesswoman Katie Wilson from the Adirondack village of Keene.  She says her campaign is about the future of the people and children across the district.

Protesters Upset Over Stefanik Vote On Repeal And Replace

By May 9, 2017
Grim Reaper and coffin at protest against Elise Stefanik AHCA vote
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Nearly 200 protesters gathered on the grounds of Mountain Lake PBS in advance of a forum held by Republican Elise Stefanik in Plattsburgh Monday evening.

Contentious Questioners Challenge Stefanik During Forum

By May 9, 2017
Republican Elise Stefanik takes a question during a forum at Mountain Lake PBS
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York’s 21st district, taped a forum at the public television station in Plattsburgh Monday evening. The majority of questions focused on her vote last week in favor of the American Health Care Act.