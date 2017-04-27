The 25th annual Washington County Fiber Tour 4/29 And 4/30

Since the early 1800's, Washington County has been a welcoming home for wool and other fiber production.
The 25th annual Washington County Fiber Tour will take place on April 29th and 30th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the tour, you can learn about a cottage industry that has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years as people re-invest in their local community. This self-guided tour of eleven farms and a fiber mill is free and open to the public.
Here to tell us more are: Mary Jean Packer, owner of Battenkill Fibers Carding and Spinning Mill; Norma Johnson of Crazy Legs Farm; and Sister Mary Elizabeth of St. Mary's on-the-Hill Cashmere.
Tags: