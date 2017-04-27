The 25th annual Washington County Fiber Tour 4/29 And 4/30

Craft distilling provides jobs to the agricultural, tourism and beverage industries – they also provide Federal and state tax revenue. Both New York and Massachusetts have distiller guilds, which serve to promote local spirits, interface with government and coordinate legislative goals.

We are joined today by two prominent and impressive distilleries in our region.

Berkshire Mountain Distillers was established in 2007 and has created a line of award-winning artisanal spirits including Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey, currently available in 19 different states. All products are handcrafted in small batches in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at the Berkshire’s first legal distillery since prohibition.

Harvest Spirits Farm Distillery was founded in 2008 on a third generation apple farm in Valatie, New York. Their Core Vodka, Cornelius Applejack, John Henry Single Malt Whiskey, Black Raspberry Core Vodka, Cornelius Cherry Applejack, Cornelius Peach Applejack, and Rare Pear Brandy are all made 100 gallons at a time in their German copper pot still.

Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers and Derek Grout of Harvest Spirits join us.