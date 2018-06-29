$275M In NY State Funding Available For Clean Water Projects

By 53 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Governor Andrew Cuomo in Goshen, NY 09.22.11
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Municipalities with infrastructure projects that protect or improve local water quality can get some of the $275 million in funding available from New York state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the grant funding is available through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and the Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grants Program, part of the state's $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act.

More than $1 billion has been allocated through the 2017 act to improve water quality and services in communities across New York.

Projects eligible for receiving the state funding include water infrastructure projects that address toxins associated with harmful algal blooms, sewer overflows and contaminated water supplies.

Grant applications for the funding have to be submitted to the state Environmental Facilities Corp. by Sept. 7.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Clean Water Infrastructure Act

Related Content

New York Receives $2.1 Million From EPA For Clean Water Projects

By Jun 1, 2018

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $2 million to New York state for clean water projects.

Cuomo Drops Plan To Build Long Island Sound Tunnel

By 1 hour ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has dropped a proposal to build a tunnel under Long Island Sound.

Cuomo Health Commissioner To Recommend Pot Legalization, Political Opponents Are Critical

By Jun 18, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration is moving ahead on a recommendation to legalize recreational marijuana in New York, a move immediately criticized by Cuomo’s Republican opponent for governor.