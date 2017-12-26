4 People Found Dead In NY Home; Police Say Possible Killings

Police say four people have been found dead inside a home in New York's capital region, and investigators believe the people may have been killed.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf tells local media outlets that the deaths appear to be suspicious and are being investigated as possible homicides.

Police say no more information is immediately available.

A call to a phone in one of the home's apartments was answered by someone who declined to comment.

Officers swarmed the street, cordoning off the area around the home.

(c) 2017 Associated Press