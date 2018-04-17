Related Program: 
The Roundtable

4/17/18 Panel

By 1 hour ago

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Political Consultant Libby Post, Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain and the Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.

rt panel
Roundtable panel
Libby Post
Mike Spain
J.P. Miller
Albany Times Union
empire report