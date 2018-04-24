Related Program: 
The Roundtable

4/24/18 Panel

By 41 minutes ago

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, The Empire Reports JP Miller, and Counter-Terrorism Expert Malcolm Nance.

Tags: 
rt panel
Roundtable panel
J.P. Miller
Mike Spain
Albany Times Union
Malcolm Nance