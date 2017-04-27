4/27/17 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Director of the Journalism Program at the University at Albany Rosemary Armao, and special guest Tom Vilsack, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under President Obama.

For the final portion of The Panel, Director of Albany Law’s Government Law Center, Andrew Ayers joins us to talk about the four distinguished graduates will be honored at the 2017 Alumni in Government Awards.