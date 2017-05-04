5/4/17 Panel - A Farewell To Rosemary

Today's Panel is a special send-off event for Rosemary Armao.

In this two-hour broadcast live from The Linda, Alan Chartock, Joe Donahue, and Rosemary are joined in the first hour by Mike Spain, Libby Post, and Ira Fusfeld, and in the second hour by Rich Honen, Barbara Smith, and Theresa Bourgeois.

Why is she leaving? Here it is in her words:

Dear WAMC listeners,

I have an opportunity to work as an investigative editor with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. That's a non-profit news agency that investigates money laundering, bribery, conflict of interest and corruption at top levels of government. I will be working in Bosnia, Jordan, maybe Africa, and wherever else assigned.

Honestly the election of Donald Trump, his mixing of business and government affairs, and his denigration of the press have all reminded me how important this cross border work by brave journalists is. And while I love UAlbany students and you all here, this seems a time not to be teaching and talking but to be doing. I can't think of a better way to end my career.

-Rosemary Armao