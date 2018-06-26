Related Program: The Roundtable 6/26/18 Panel By Joe Donahue • 3 hours ago Related Program: The Roundtable TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 58:42 The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Investigative Journalist Rosemary Armao, and the Empire Report’s J.P. Miller. Tags: rt panelRoundtable panelMike SpainTimes UnionJ.P. Millerempire reportRosemary ArmaoTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.