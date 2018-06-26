Related Program: 
The Roundtable

6/26/18 Panel

    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Investigative Journalist Rosemary Armao, and the Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.

