7/13/18 Panel - Live At The Linda With Malcolm Nance

A special edition of The Roundtable Panel with a live audience at The Linda featuring regular panelist Malcolm Nance to discuss his comprehensive analysis of Vladimir Putin and Russia's master plan to destroy democracy in the age of Donald Trump.

Malcolm Nance’s new book is "The Plot to Destroy Democracy" which reveals the dramatic story of how blackmail, espionage, assassination, and psychological warfare were used by Vladimir Putin and his spy agencies to steal the 2016 U.S. election--and attempted to bring about the fall of NATO, the European Union, and western democracy.

Career U.S. Intelligence officer Malcolm Nance examines how Russia has used cyber warfare, political propaganda, and manipulation of our perception of reality (and will do so again) to weaponize American news, traditional media, social media, and the workings of the internet to attack and break apart democratic institutions from within, and what we can expect to come should we fail to stop their next attack.

Malcolm Nance is author of the New York Times bestseller "The Plot to Hack America." He is a globally recognized Intelligence community member and a counter-terrorism analyst for NBC News and MSNBC and our regular panelist.