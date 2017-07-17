Related Program: 
The Roundtable

7/17/17 Panel

By 2 hours ago

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, political consultant and lobbyist, Libby Post, Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois.

Tags: 
rt panel
Roundtable panel

Related Content

7/14/17 Panel

By Jul 14, 2017
Microphone in radio studio

    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today’s panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Editor of the Daily Gazette Judy Patrick, and Professor of Political Science at Siena College and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.

7/13/17 Panel

By Jul 13, 2017
Microphone in radio studio

  The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today’s panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois.

7/12/17 Panel

By Jul 12, 2017
Microphone in radio studio

      The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Communications Specialist Theresa Bourgeois, and corporate attorney Rich Honen.

7/11/17 Panel

By Jul 11, 2017
Microphone in radio studio

  The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain, and Publisher of Empire Report J.P. Miller.