At 98, Francis Crowe Will Go To Court For Blocking Kinder Morgan

  • Sugar Shack Alliance

Fifteen more demonstrators will have their day in court Tuesday after being arrested for blocking Kinder Morgan’s Connecticut Pipeline Expansion in Otis State Forest. 

Among the Sugar Shack Alliance members arrested for trespassing on June 24th was Francis Crowe – a 98-year-old activist who sought to halt Kinder Morgan from cutting down trees and laying pipe to expand its natural gas pipeline into Western Massachusetts.

In a previous ruling involving 12 others, demonstrators were fined $100 for civil trespassing charges.

Crowe says she won’t pay a fine, or do community service – they’ll have to send her to jail instead.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Southern Berkshire District Court.

Kinder Morgan
Connecticut Pipeline Expansion
Otis State Forest
Sugar Shack Alliance
Francis Crowe

