Abandoned Factory Pitched As PawSox Ballpark Site

A pitch is being made to land the Red Sox’s top minor league team in western Massachusetts.

The Pawtucket Red Sox may be looking for a new home, and Chicopee City Council candidate Joel McAuliffe says he’s pitched the team about a possible river front stadium on 26- acres of city-owned land.

It’s the former Uniroyal tire factory that needs $7-$10 million in demolition and cleanup work to make it shovel ready to build a ballpark.

"My position is we should absolutely entertain the idea, get a seat at the table, and then figure this out. Because if we don't express the interest, they're never going to know the city of Chicopee could have been a potential site," said McAuliffe.

Officials in Springfield and Worcester have also voice cautious interest should the PawSox seriously consider relocating.