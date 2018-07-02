Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Abortion Could Be An Issue In New York Gubernatorial Race

By 40 minutes ago
  • New York State Capitol
    Karen DeWitt

President Trump is set to announce his choice for a new Supreme Court justice replace the retiring Anthony Kennedy who he’s said could eventually result in the reversal of the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade. New York has had legal abortion since 1970, three years before the landmark Supreme Court ruling. But advocates, and many Democratic politicians, say it’s not enough, and it could become an issue in this year’s governor’s race.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, in a statement, said it’s been a “goal” of the Trump administration to appoint a justice who would not only support overturning Roe v. Wade, but would also work to limit access to other reproductive health care and contraception.

The governor urged Democrats in the U.S. Senate to not confirm another “partisan, political” judge to replace Kennedy.

“We want a Justice of the Supreme Court who is fair and objective and open-minded, and makes a decision on the facts of the case as opposed to coming with a predisposition and a political ideology that they either bring themselves, or they're transferring from the president,” Cuomo said. “The Supreme Court was not supposed to be a political arm of the President of the United States.”

Cuomo pledged to do everything he could as governor to “protect access to all reproductive health services," saying Washington is waging a “war on women.”

For the past several years, Cuomo and Democrats in the state legislature have pressed for a measure that would codify the abortion rights provisions in Roe v. Wade into New York law. It’s known as the Reproductive Health Act.

While New York was one of the first states to legalize abortion, advocates say the law is antiquated and needs to be updated.

“We don’t have the right laws in the right places. We treat abortion as a crime, still, in our criminal code, instead of the health code, where it belongs,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health at a lobby day for the Reproductive Health Act at the State Capitol in late May.. “And we don’t fully ensure that birth control is affordable and accessible to everyone.”

The measure has been blocked, though by Republicans who lead the State Senate.

Cuomo, in a statement issued after Justice Kennedy’s retirement was announced, condemned the GOP state senators for refusing to pass what he says is “critical legislation.”

But Cuomo’s challenger in the Democratic primary for governor, Cynthia Nixon, says the governor did not do enough during the past eight legislative sessions to achieve a Democratic-led state Senate that could have approved the reproductive health act. She says Cuomo condoned a group of breakaway Democrats who helped Republicans stay in power in the Senate.

“He’s completely empowered the Republican Party,” Nixon said during an interview with public radio in April. “At a time when we really need to be combatting Trump, he’s unable to do it other than rhetorically.” 

The breakaway Democrats returned to the mainstream Democrats after the budget was passed in the spring, but the Republican coalition still holds the majority by one seat. 

Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, a Democrat who is running as an independent for governor, also supports the Reproductive Health Act.

Meanwhile, the Republican candidate for governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, does not back the measure. He says it would expand the right to choose abortion to late in a pregnancy, he says it would allow in some cases health care professionals who are not doctors to perform some procedures. 

“I oppose the expansion to late term abortions, and I have real hesitation about having non-doctors provide those services,” said Molinaro, who says he supports better access to all types of health care for women. 

Molinaro is personally against abortion, but says he would not block those rights for others. He likens his position to the beliefs of the current governor’s father, the late former Governor Mario Cuomo, who was also against abortion but said he would not interfere with a woman’s right to choose the procedure.

Even with Kennedy retiring, Molinaro says he believes the right to choose abortion is “settled law.”

Tags: 
abortion
Roe V Wade
supreme court
2018 new york governors race

Related Content

Hundreds Rally In Albany For Planned Parenthood

By Feb 12, 2017

Anti-abortion activists held rallies across the country yesterday, but many were met with counter-protestors.

A Talk With Cecile Richards, Chelly Hegan Of Planned Parenthood

By Jul 12, 2016
Planned Parenthood Logo

The President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Albany writer and activist Barbara Smith are the featured guests at an event today in Albany in support of the Upper Hudson chapter of Planned Parenthood. The women's leadership circle luncheon at the Albany Hilton is part of a fundraising effort by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood and its President Chelly Hegan, who joined Cecile Richards on the phone in advance of the event. Richards commented on the importance of a recent U.S Supreme Court ruling against Texas laws regulation.

Ruth-Ellen Blodgett: Colorado Springs And The Threat To Abortion Rights

By Ruth Ellen Blodgett Dec 1, 2015

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were harmed in Friday’s tragic events in Colorado Springs, and we are grateful to law enforcement agencies and Planned Parenthood staff who handled this tragedy with courage and compassion.

'Pro: Reclaiming Abortion Rights' By Katha Pollitt

By Aug 13, 2015

  Forty years after the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, “abortion” is still a word that is said with outright hostility by many, despite the fact that one in three American women will have terminated at least one pregnancy by menopause. Even those who support a woman’s right to an abortion often qualify their support by saying abortion is a “bad thing,” an “agonizing decision,” making the medical procedure so remote and radioactive that it takes it out of the world of the everyday, turning an act that is normal and necessary into something shameful and secretive.

In Pro, Katha Pollitt takes on the personhood argument, reaffirms the priority of a woman’s life and health, and discusses why terminating a pregnancy can be a force for good for women, families, and society. The book is out in paperback.

'Pro-Voice: How To Keep Listening When The World Wants A Fight' By Aspen Baker

By Aug 11, 2015

  Once vilified by pro-life and pro-choice supporters alike, Aspen Baker has shown that “pro-voice” might be the best method to move past conflict and hatred around abortion.

With her nonprofit, Exhale, she has demonstrated that it’s possible to get people talking respectfully even about the most polarizing topics.

Her new book is Pro-Voice: How To Keep Listening When The World Wants A Fight.

GOP Candidate For NY Gov. Weighs In On Immigration

By Jun 22, 2018
Marcus Molinaro
WAMC/Allison Dunne

The Republican candidate for New York governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, says he agrees with incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo that President Trump’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents is wrong, but he says there are issues with caring for children in New York that Cuomo is ignoring. 

Former Syracuse Mayor Enters NY Gubernatorial Race

By Jun 19, 2018
Stephanie Miner
Karen DeWitt

Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is entering the race for New York governor against incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Miner, a long-time Democrat, is the candidate for a newly formed political movement.

Poll Shows Cuomo Ahead Of Opponents, But NY Gov. Isn't Taking Any Chances

By Jun 13, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A Siena college poll finds New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is securely ahead of his challengers, Democrat Cynthia Nixon and Republican Marc Molinaro in his reelection bid. Meanwhile, Cuomo is using some of his substantial $30 million campaign war chest to promote an anti-gun violence measure.

GOP Candidate For NY Governor Calls For Term Limits

By Jun 7, 2018
molinarofordutchess.com

The Republican candidate for New York governor, Marc Molinaro, is proposing term limits of two four-year terms for statewide offices, including the office of governor, and 12-year limits for state lawmakers.

NYS Party Conventions This Week

By Karen DeWitt May 21, 2018
WAMC

Both major political parties hold their conventions later this week.